France says it is too early to discuss lifting EU sanctions on Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it was too soon for the European Union to consider lifting sanctions on Syria following the removal of President Bashar al-Assad and would first focus on defining its position on Syria's transition.

Most EU governments welcomed Assad's fall but are considering whether they can work with the rebels that ousted him including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group that is designated a terrorist organisation by the EU.

EU foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels next week.

Asked whether Paris could push for the lifting of sanctions on Syria, notably in the energy sector, Foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters: "We are taking this in an orderly way, step by step."

"We know the sanctions regime on Syria is very tough, but for now the discussions in Brussels will especially be on the position of the Europeans on the political transition. The sanctions question can come after that," he said.

Since cutting ties with Assad in 2012, France has not sought to normalise ties with Syria's government and has backed a broadly secular exiled opposition and Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

French officials met representatives of such groups this and Paris has said a political transition in Syria must be credible and inclusive, in line with a framework set out by the United Nations.

Western diplomats say they want to see how the group approaches the transition before making big decisions such as on sanctions, the lifting of the designation of HTS as a terrorist group and ultimately providing financial support for Syria.

(Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Timothy Heritage)