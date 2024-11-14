France seeking to block EU-Mercosur pact by 'all means' as farmers pile pressure

French farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which they fear would flood the bloc with cheaper agricultural goods, in the southern city of Millau on November 13, 2024.

France said Thursday it was "employing all means" to block the adoption of a trade pact between the EU and the Mercosur bloc amid mounting pressure from farmers who say an increase in agricultural imports from South America will hurt their livelihoods.

France's finance minister on Thursday said his government is doing everything it can to block the adoption of a trade pact between the European Union and four South American countries.

French farmers have protested against the trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc and Paris is leading resistance against ratification of the deal that would create the world's largest free trade zone.

"We are employing all means, including institutional and voting at the European level, to ensure that (the) Mercosur (deal) is not adopted in its current form," Antoine Armand told the Sud Radio broadcaster.

France is seeking to "persuade" its partners, "who sometimes hesitate", to halt the agreement, he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Michel Barnier had already told EU chief Ursula von der Leyen that "this deal is unacceptable for France".

