French territory Mayotte hit by worst cyclone for 90 years

Danny Aeberhard & Tom Bennett - BBC News
·1 min read
An image of the Mayotte coastline.
[Getty Images]

The French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte has been struck by the worst cyclone to hit the island in nearly a century.

At least two people are believed to have died as Cyclone Chido made landfall on Saturday morning, causing wind gusts of more than 225km/h (140mph).

The local governor calling the situation "unprecedented".

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would "be there" for the people of Mayotte, while officials said 250 firefighters and security personnel would be sent, with some having already arrived.

Even before the cyclone hit with full force, there were reports of trees being uprooted, roofs being ripped off buildings and power lines being downed.

The head of Mayotte's firefighters' union, Abdoul Karim Ahmed Allaoui, told the BFM news channel "even emergency responders are locked down".

He continued: "There's no mobile phone service and we can't reach people on the island.

"Even buildings built to earthquake standards haven't held up.

"The emergency services command centre has been evacuated and is functioning at partial capacity."

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau wrote in a statement on X "the damage already seems very significant".

"I offer my full support to the people of Mayotte. The state and local emergency services are fully mobilized. 110 civil security personnel and firefighters have already been sent and are on site. A second dispatch will be made tomorrow with 140 additional personnel," he wrote.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou, who took up the post on Friday, said the cyclone was of "exceptional severity" and he was being updated on the situation "hour by hour".

The cyclone is also expected to hit Mozambique on the African mainland.

