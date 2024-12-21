France 'shares the pain of the German people' as death toll from Christmas market attack rises

Flowers are placed by people outside St. John's Church near a Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Saturday, 21 December, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended his condolences and solidarity to the German nation, in the wake of Friday's devastating car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in the town of Magdeburg.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his "profound shock" at a tragic ramming attack at a German Christmas market, voicing his solidarity with Germany in their time of grief.

The incident, which took place on Friday evening in the town of Magdeburg, claimed the lives of at least five individuals – including a young child – and has left over 200 injured.

Posting on X, Macron remarked: "I share the pain of the German people."

A 50-year-old Saudi man, who has reportedly been living and working in Germany as a doctor for over 20 years, was apprehended at the scene in connection with the attack.

The governor of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, confirmed that the initial death toll of two had risen to five and highlighted the severity of the injuries sustained by nearly 200 individuals, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz noting that 40 are in a critical condition.

Saudi suspect in custody

Media outlets have reportedly identified the suspect as Taleb A., a former psychiatrist known for his anti-Islam rhetoric on social media.

The former Muslim allegedly criticised Islam and supported far-right, anti-immigrant sentiments, including those of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



