France shifts Western Sahara stance, seeking closer ties with Morocco

Sam Metz
·1 min read

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — France has recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, shifting a decades-old position and adding itself to a growing list of countries to back Morocco as a United Nations-mediated peace process remains stalled.

In a letter to King Mohammed VI, France’s President Emmanuel Macron called the autonomy plan that Morocco proposed in 2007 that “only basis” to solve the conflict, dealing a blow to the pro-independence Polisario Front, which has claimed to be the legitimate representive of the indigenous Saharawi people since the end of Spanish colonization.

“The present and future of Western Sahara fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty,” Macron wrote in a letter made public on Tuesday. “France intends to act consistently with this position at both national and international level.”

France's departure from its historic position is a major victory for Morocco and follows similar shifts from the United States, Israel, Spain and a growing list of African nations which which Morocco aims to deepen trade ties.

A high-ranking Moroccan official who spoke on the condition of anonymity called it “a game-changer" amid changing international shifting toward Morocco's position. They noted France's role as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, which oversees the peacekeeping mission that has for decades mediated between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Sam Metz, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.

  • China Seizes Chance to Play Peacemaker in Ukraine Before US Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to position himself as a peacemaker for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, despite growing criticisms from the US and Europe that Beijing is propping up the Kremlin’s battlefield efforts.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While Using ‘Full Self-Driving’Maduro Regime Accuses Rival of Sabotage,

  • France renews vow to defend freedom of navigation as it showcases fighter jets in the Philippines

    CLARK, Philippines (AP) — France renewed a commitment to help defend freedom of navigation and overflight in the Asia-Pacific Sunday and said that its supersonic fighter jets — a pair of which landed for the first time in the Philippines — and advance military power would enable it to respond rapidly to any humanitarian or security crisis in the region.

  • China's Xi calls for cooperation with Italy, evoking ancient 'Silk Road'

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called for further cooperation with Italy on Monday at a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying the two countries were the ends of the historical Silk Road trade route.

  • China calls on Asean to resist US, Nato moves in 'zone of peace, freedom, neutrality'

    Beijing has urged Southeast Asian countries to resist alleged US and Nato-led "external interference" in the South China Sea and other regional hotspots, stepping up pressure on its neighbours amid an escalating war of words with Washington. Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi hammered home the message on the sidelines of an Asean foreign ministers' meeting in Laos last week, saying that the United States had "no right" to intervene in the South China Sea. Wang's comments come at a time of heightened m

  • Kremlin says Japanese travel warning shows Tokyo does not want to develop ties with Moscow

    The Kremlin said on Monday that Japan's stance that its citizens should avoid travelling to Russia showed that Tokyo was increasingly aligned with "the collective West" and that its leadership did not want to develop ties with Moscow. The Kyodo news agency reported on Monday that Muneo Suzuki, a veteran Japanese lawmaker known for advocating close ties with Russia, was visiting Moscow for talks with government officials in defiance of a government advisory against such trips.

  • Lawmakers from 6 countries say Beijing is pressuring them not to attend conference in Taiwan

    BEIJING (AP) — Lawmakers from at least six countries said Chinese diplomats were pressuring them not to attend a China-focused conference in Taiwan, in what they described as efforts to isolate the self-governed island.

  • US discusses with India need for peace in Ukraine amid reported Modi visit plan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday emphasized the importance of a "just and enduring peace" for Ukraine in a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the State Department said. The discussion came amid a visit being reportedly planned to Ukraine by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is likely to visit Ukraine in August, various Indian media outlets have reported in recent days, which would be his first visit to the country since Russia invaded in February 2022 and would come just weeks after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

  • Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of a detainee at a shadowy military facility

    SDE TEIMAN BASE, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza.

  • US boosting alliance with the Philippines with military funding and pact amid concern over China

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Washington’s top diplomat and defense chief will announce $500 million in military funding Tuesday to boost Philippine defenses and progress on a proposed military intelligence-sharing pact as both allies expect China’s aggressive actions in the region to continue, a Philippine official said.

  • China slams US, Japan, Quad alliance as 'threats to regional peace and stability'

    China has accused the US and its allies of threatening regional peace and stability by forming blocs and fanning tensions, after US-Japan "2+2" talks and "Quad" foreign ministers highlighted the need to counter Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday that Japan and the United States were compromising the security interests of other countries in the name of promoting a rules-based international order. "They claim to promote regional peace and a rules-based internationa

  • UAE blocks meetings between AI firm G42 and US congressional staffers, spokesperson says

    The United Arab Emirates scuttled meetings this month between U.S. Congressional staffers and G42 after U.S. lawmakers raised concerns the Emirati AI firm could transfer powerful U.S. AI technology to China, according to a congressional spokesperson. The UAE Ambassador to the U.S. "personally intervened" to stop staffers from the House Select Committee on China from meeting G42 and Emirati government officials, said the person, who was briefed on the cancellations and declined to be named because of internal committee policies.

  • China's Xi urges closer ties during talks with Italy's Meloni

    STORY: :: China's Xi Jinping urges Italy's Giorgia Meloni for stronger cooperation to honor the countries' histories :: Beijing, China:: July 29, 2024:: Xi Jinping, Chinese President "At present, the world's century-long changes are accelerating, and all countries will advance together if they are connected and united, while each will retreat if they are closed and divided. China and Italy should uphold the spirit of the long history of the Silk Road, and view and develop bilateral relations from a historical perspective, a strategic height, and a long-term perspective, so as to promote the international community to seek common ground and expand consensus."Meloni said she believed Italy could play an important role in China's relations with the European Union amid escalating trade tensions between the 27-strong bloc and world's second-largest economy.Meloni, who has led a right-wing government since 2022, is in China seeking to improve trade ties with Beijing after Rome exited Xi's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure investment scheme last year.

  • Quad foreign ministers 'seriously concerned' over South China sea tensions

    The foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India expressed concern on Monday over the situation in the South China Sea, indirectly criticising Beijing during their meeting in Tokyo. The Quad's joint statement emphasised the need for a "free and open" Pacific and condemned recent confrontations involving Chinese and Philippine vessels, as well as North Korea's missile launches. The foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Monday expressed "serio

  • Italy's Meloni to 'relaunch' ties with China after quitting $1T Belt & Road Initiative

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she would re-invigorate bilateral ties with China as she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and signed a wide-ranging three-year cooperation agreement.

  • US to revamp military forces in Japan in ‘historic’ move as regional tensions mount

    Defense chiefs from the United States, South Korea and Japan vowed to strengthen cooperation to deter “nuclear and missile threats” from North Korea during a meeting in Tokyo Sunday, the first of its kind in 15 years as the countries move to tighten coordination in an increasingly tense region.

  • Hamas, Israel trade blame for not reaching Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Israel and the Islamist group Hamas traded blame on Monday over the lack of progress in reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip despite international mediation. Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of adding new conditions and demands to a U.S.-backed truce proposal, after the latest talks conducted through mediators. Netanyahu, however, denied making any alterations and said Hamas was the one insisting on numerous changes to the original proposal.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Escalates Anti-Israel Rhetoric With Threat of Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is escalating his rhetoric against Israel, suggesting Turkey could intervene on behalf of Palestinians, possibly with military support, in ways similar to what it has done in other conflicts. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryApple's AI Features Rollout Will Miss Upcoming iPhone Software OverhaulTrump’s Campaign Against Harris Is

  • Meloni Vows to Renew China Ties After Snubbing Xi’s Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to relaunch bilateral cooperation with China as she kicked off her first official visit to Beijing since snubbing the country’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative last year.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTraders Fret as 32-Hour Central Bank Spree Hangs Over MarketMaduro Regime Accuses Rival of Sabotage, Triggering Protes

  • Exclusive-Don't bomb Beirut: U.S. leads push to rein in Israel's response

    (Reuters) -The United States is leading a diplomatic dash to deter Israel from striking Lebanon's capital Beirut or major civil infrastructure in response to a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, five people with knowledge of the drive said. Washington is racing to avert a full-blown war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah after the attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan killed 12 youths at the weekend, according to the five people who include Lebanese and Iranian officials plus Middle Eastern and European diplomats.