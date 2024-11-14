France shuns Cop29 over Azeri comments on New Caledonia, colonialism

France's Environment Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will stay away from the Cop29 global climate change conference in Baku after 'unacceptable' attacks by Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev.

France will stay away from the climate talks taking place in the Azeri capital after Ilham Aliyev accused Paris of "crimes" and "human rights violations" in overseas territories including New Caledonia in the South Pacific, where 13 people have been killed this year in protests that broke out in May over a contested voting reform.

On Wednesday, Pannier-Runacher told the French Senate: "President Aliyev's words against France and Europe as the Cop29 opened in Baku are unacceptable."

Azerbaijan's leader was using "the fight against climate change for a shameful personal agenda," she added.

Earlier, Aliyev had charged that "the regime of President Macron killed 13 people and wounded 169 ... during legitimate protests by the Kanak people in New Caledonia".

Taking to social media, Pannier-Runacher posted: "Azerbaijan is instrumentalising the fight against climate change for its own unworthy personal agenda. These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the UNFCCC Code of Conduct. They will not go unanswered".

'Colonial yoke'

Violence broke out in mid-May in New Caledonia, northeast of Australia, over Paris' plan for voting reforms that indigenous Kanak people fear would leave them in a permanent minority, crushing their chances of winning independence.



