France wants UN peacekeepers to remain in Lebanon as Israel continues action against Hezbollah

Vehicles from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol in Marjayoun in southern Lebanon on 12 October, 2024.

France's armed forces minister has stressed that the United Nations Interim Force(UNIFL) in Lebanon will remain in place as Israel expands its targets across the country in a bid to neutralise the Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah.

Speaking on Monday, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that UNIFL forces "are destined to stay" in Lebanon, despite being allegedly targeted by Israeli forces who have launched incursions into Lebanese territory.

"The day the guns fall silent, there will always be a Blue Line [separating Lebanon from Israel], there will be Resolution 1701 or a new resolution, there will always be a zone that has to be neutralised," he explained on France 5 television.

"That's why the mission is here to stay. It was the United Nations that deployed these forces, and it is up to the United Nations to withdraw them ... unless the various contributing nations agree otherwise," he added.

His statement comes as European countries contributing to UNIFIL – France, Italy, Spain and Ireland – are due to meet by videoconference on Wednesday to agree on their positions.

Lecornu's comments echoed those of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said that "there will be no withdrawal of UNIFIL".

Peacekeepers under fire

The UN Security Council has expressed strong concern over peacekeeping positions coming under fire amid clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.

However, the UNIFIL force's spokesman posted on X that the peacekeeping mission would stay.

(With newswires)



