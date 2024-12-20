France's Macron booed during visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte

STORY: :: December 19, 2024

:: Pamandzi, Mayotte

:: An angry crowd in storm-ravaged Mayotte

boos at French President Emmanuel Macron

:: He is touring the French overseas territory

where scores are feared dead after Cyclone Chido

In Pamandzi, an angry crowd booed and shouted at the president, asking for more aid to be delivered.

Officials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately confirm that.

Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.

Macron's office said he would stay on the islands overnight and visit neighborhoods on Friday. It had not previously been clear how long he would stay.

His government has been accused by opposition politicians of neglecting Mayotte, and several residents of impoverished areas told Reuters they had not received any help since Chido struck.

Macron said his government would send more support soon, including 400 more gendarmes to ensure security, and noted a surge of food and water arriving by air and sea.

