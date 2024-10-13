France's Macron reportedly ‘ashamed’ of new hardline ministers

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly feeling increasingly frustrated with his new right-wing government, and has confided in people close to him that he feels ashamed of some of the more hardline ministers that have been appointed. After failing to secure an absolute majority for his centre-right party in this summer's snap elections, Macron has had to stand back on domestic issues after entering a power-sharing arrangement with more conservative forces.

Macron weathered a turbulent political summer, but he feels isolated and is frustrated with his new right-wing government, according to people close to him.

Macron’s appointment of 73-year-old conservative Michel Barnier as prime minister ended two months of political chaos after snap legislative elections in July.

In line with his new role under the power-sharing arrangement, the centre-right president has taken a back seat on the domestic front, letting Barnier name a cabinet and concentrating on foreign policy.

In public, the 46-year-old Macron is still all smiles, but in private, he has been seething.

“I did not choose this government,” Macron recently told a trusted confidante, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

In government, Macron has few supporters.

But he has vowed to keep up the fight.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Budget, immigration set to dominate French PM Barnier’s much-awaited policy speech

France’s new interior minister vows tougher immigration rules after student murder

‘Restore order’: France's new Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau signals rightward shift