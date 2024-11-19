France's Macron says U.S. made 'good decision' by lifting Ukraine missile restrictions

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that U.S. Joe Biden's administration made a "good decision" by allowing Ukraine the use of U.S.-made weapons to strike inside Russia.

In the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Macron said Biden's administration call was triggered by the engagement of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine, adding it was an "escalatory" decision by Russia.

