France's Macron will travel to Saint Martin on Tuesday

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to the battered Dutch-French island of Saint Martin on Tuesday following the passage of hurricane Irma and fellow storm Jose.

"Emmanuel Macron will leave to Saint Martin on Tuesday morning with goods and reinforcements," French interior minister Gerard Collomb told journalists on Sunday after a meeting with Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris.

According to a provisional death toll, Irma killed 10 people in the French part of Saint Martin and in nearby island of Saint Barthelemy. Seven people are still reported missing.

