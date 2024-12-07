France's Macron welcomes Trump to Paris ahead of talks

STORY: :: Trump says the 'world is going a little crazy'

ahead of meeting with France's Macron

:: December 7, 2024

:: Paris, France

MACRON: “President, I just - it is a great honor for French people to welcome you five years later. And you were at the time president, the first time, and I remember the solidarity and your immediate reaction, so welcome back again. We are very happy to have you here.”

TRUMP: “Thank you very much. Very great honor. And we had a great relationship as everyone knows. We accomplished a lot together. And the people of France – spectacular. This is one of our largest groups in the United States, the French people. We respect them and we love them. Very talented people. Extremely energetic people, as you know very well. And it’s an honor to be here. We had a good time together and we had a lot of, a lot of success, really great success working together on defense, and offense too. And it certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now. And we will be talking about that. Thank you very much for being here.”

While no agenda for their talks has been announced, European leaders are concerned that Trump could withdraw U.S. military aid to Ukraine at a crucial juncture in its war to repel Russian invaders.

Macron is a strong supporter of the NATO alliance and Ukraine's fight, while Trump feels European nations need to pay more for their common defense and that a negotiated settlement is needed to end the Ukraine war.

