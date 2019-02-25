Frances McDormand Wears Custom Valentino Birkenstocks on Stage at the Oscars

Brooke Bobb
1 / 105

Frances McDormand Wears Custom Valentino Birkenstocks on Stage at the Oscars

The star of *Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri* gave a humble sandal some very serious fashion cred tonight.

While movie legends and breakthrough film stars may pull out their most glamorous attire for Hollywood's biggest night, we can always count on Frances McDormand to do something totally off-beat. Tonight, while presenting the Best Actress Oscar to Olivia Coleman, the actress took to the stage wearing a pair of Valentino custom yellow suede Birkenstocks underneath her pink gown from the Italian house's Spring 2019 Couture collection. McDormand rarely walks the red carpet and isn’t into name-checking designers, but she has grown close to Valentino and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli ever since she wore one of his couture confections to the 2018 Met Gala. Though the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star kept to her usual no-makeup look, her couture-meets-comfort ensemble made a bold red carpet statement. Tonight, the 2018 Oscar winner elevated the Brooklyn mom wardrobe staple to Hollywood fashion icon status.

While Birks may feel like decidedly casual choice, McDormand explains that much thought went into the Birkenstock and Valentino partnership. "Last year, while swanning on the grand staircase at the Met Gala, by invitation of Pierpaolo Piccioli of the House of Valentino, a spark ignited in me. I have always followed fashion and had a secret desire to find a way to express my knowledge and appreciation for it. When given the chance to lend my enthusiasm and experience to the collaboration of a particular item of fashion there was only one answer for me: Birkenstock's Arizona two strap sandal." She adds, "I have worn these sandals for most of my adult life. They have literally formed me physically and philosophically. All that I desired was to have a pair in my favorite color: acid yellow. And now they exist!" "The spark caught fire and there's no going back."

Sounds like this may not be McDormand's last fashion collaboration and here's hoping it isn't. From head to footbed, she always does her own thing, which is certainly a red carpet trait worth celebrating time and again. To forgo heels for a pair of Piccioli-designed cork-soled slides is fearless, insanely cool, and a totally appropriate move in the wild world of Frances McDormand.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet:

All the Dresses and Fashion on the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan

Photo: Getty Images

Kiki Layne in Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Colman in custom Prada and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Serena Williams in custom Armani Privé and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Letitia Wright in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Nathan Crowley

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Perry

Photo: Getty Images

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic

Photo: Getty Images

Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Kate Ellis

Photo: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Evans in custom Salvatore Ferragamo with Montblanc cufflinks

Photo: Getty Images

Krysten Ritter in Reem Acra

Photo: Getty Images

Paul Rudd

Photo: Getty Images

Annamarie Tendler and John Mulaney

Photo: Getty Images

Amatus-Sami Karim and Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Brock Collection and Fred Leighton jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Latifah in Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Holland Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Neil Portnow

Photo: Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Oyelowo

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Driver in Dior Men and Joanne Tucker in Narciso Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy Couture and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Boynton in Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Momoa

Photo: Getty Images

Cicely Tyson

Photo: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Chanel Couture and Jimmy Choo heels

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Dern

Photo: Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Bonet in Mattia Cielo jewelry, Fernando Jorge jewelry and Jacquie Aiche jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Viggo Moretensen in Dior Men

Photo: Getty Images

Brie Larson in Celine by Hedi Slimane

Photo: Getty Images

Marianne Farley

Photo: Getty Images

Allison Janney in Pamella Roland and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Adams in Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

Photo: Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Photo: Getty Images

Leslie Bibb in Armani

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Rockwell in Armani

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Holofcener

Photo: Getty Images

David Oyelowo in custom Etro and Roger Vivier shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Stephan James in custom Etro with a Montblanc watch and cufflinks and a Swarovski pin and Shamier Anderson

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Poehler in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Fey in custom Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson in Elie Saab Couture

Photo: Getty Images

John Lewis

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Bassett in custom Reem Acra

Photo: Getty Images

Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Beachler

Photo: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Mary Zophres

Photo: Getty Images

Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hirokazu Kore-eda

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo: Getty Images

James McAvoy in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Sandy Powell

Photo: Getty Images

Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriela Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images

Lynette Howell Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Linda Cardellini

Photo: Getty Images

Pawel Pawlikowski in Dior Men and Malgosia Bela

Photo: Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Photo: Getty Images

Mary H. Ellis

Photo: Getty Images

Mark Ronson in Chopard jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Marta Nieto

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Melander

Photo: Getty Images

Diego Luna

Photo: Getty Images

Awkwafina in Dsquared2 and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Elsie Fisher in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Morello

Photo: Getty Images

Marina de Tavira

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Lambert

Photo: Getty Images

Fatma El Remaihi

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ceci Dempsey

Photo: Getty Images

Spike Lee with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch

Photo: Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Balmain

Photo: Getty Images

Deborah Davis

Photo: Getty Images

Diane Warren

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Elaine Welteroth in Hueb jewelry, Le Vian jewelry, and Kallati jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter

Photo: Getty Images

Constance Wu in custom Versace and Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Marie Kondo

Photo: Getty Images

Meagan Good

Photo: Getty Images

Marielle Heller and Jorma Taccone

Photo: Getty Images

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Christine Lahti in Hearts On Fire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
See the videos.