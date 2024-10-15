France's plan to tackle deficit sparks outcry from left-wing lawmakers, unions

File photo: The Bercy economy and finance ministry in Paris, France is seen on September 19, 2024.

France’s minority government is facing heavy backlash from left-wing lawmakers and unions after proposing to slash the state budget by €60 billion next year as it aims to plug the country's deficit. The finance bill, which includes major tax hikes and spending cuts, is set for debate in parliament next week.

France’s new government has unveiled its 2025 belt-tightening budget bill, with plans for major tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at tackling the country’s giant deficit.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a conservative, described the massive hole in the public finances as a “ sword of Damocles” that could bring the euro zone’s second-biggest economy "to the edge of the precipice.”

Still, his budget plans have angered many in the country and are expected to be harshly debated in parliament in the coming weeks, with his government's survival at stake.

France has a high level of public spending driven by generous social welfare programs, healthcare and education — and a heavy tax burden that falls short of covering the costs. For over two decades, the country struggled to keep its deficit below the European Union’s target of 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Following the virus crisis, Macron’s former centrist government vowed to put the country’s finances back on track. But budget overruns and lower-than-expected tax revenues instead dug a bigger hole. This year’s budget deficit is expected to reach 6.1% of GDP.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

French PM Barnier unveils deficit-slashing 2025 budget

France’s minority government set to present make-or-break austerity budget

PM Barnier tells parliament France’s 'colossal' debt is a 'sword of Damocles'