If you watched Frances Tiafoe's thrilling comeback Friday against Ben Shelton in the third round of the US Open, you might have saw a few clips of his girlfriend in the stands absolutely going through it while riding the emotions of every shot. She was STRESSED.

See for yourself:

And some of you may naturally be wondering who that supportive girlfriend is. So for those unaware, allow us to introduce you.

Her name is Ayan Broomfield, and she and Tiafoe have been an item for quite awhile. According to The Spun, they started dating in 2015 and the couple have been "Instagram official" since 2018.

But that's not the only reason Broomfield is familiar to tennis people. Born in Canada, the 27-year-old was a player herself, making her WTA Tour debut in 2014. In college, she was the 2015-16 ACC Freshman of the Year at Clemson, and she won the 2019 NCAA Div. I women's doubles championship at UCLA. Broomfield was a body double for the actress portraying Venus Williams in 2021's King Richard.

Today, she's a content creator and influencer, and she recently launched the Ayan Broomfield Foundation, as discussed in a March interview with Vogue.

The next time fans can expect to see Broomfield cheer on Tiafoe is Sunday evening for his Round 4 US Open match against Alexei Popyrin.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who is Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend? Meet former Div. I tennis champ Ayan Broomfield