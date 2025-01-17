France's Veil abortion law leaves positive but fragile legacy, 50 years on

Ollia Horton with RFI
·1 min read
Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony to seal the right to abortion in the French constitution, on International Women's Day, 8 March, 2024.

France on Friday marks 50 years since the law decriminalising abortion came into effect. Since then, the law has undergone numerous updates to reflect changes in society and was even enshrined in the Constitution in March 2024. But despite these advances, advocates warn that access to abortion remains fragile in practice.

The law to decriminalise abortion was proposed by then-health minister Simone Veil in November 1974. She was one of only nine female MPs at the time and faced enormous pressure – and abuse – during the 25-hour parliamentary debate.

"I never imagined the hatred that I would unleash," Veil later said, recalling how some lawmakers likened abortion to the Holocaust – of which Veil was a survivor, having been deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps.

After concessions on adding a conscience clause for doctors who refused to perform the procedure, the bill was adopted with 284 votes for and 189 against.

It was enacted after approval by the Senate on 17 January, 1975, becoming what was known as the Veil Act. It was initially adopted for a period of five years, then prolonged indefinitely in 1979.

France marks 50 years since journey to decriminalise abortion began

A Senate report from October 2024 also pointed to geographical discrepancies when it came to accessing abortion.


