France's Veolia to buy Hungarian gas-fired power plant

French energy giant Veolia has agreed to buy a 430-megawatt, gas-fired power plant in Hungary from German company Uniper. It is the latest move by Paris to further its involvement in Hungary's energy sector, which is largely dependent on Russia.

The gas-fired, combined-cycle power plant is located in Gonyu, north-west Hungary.

"This agreement is right in line with our ambitions to develop flexibility capacities, an essential complement to the stability of the European power grid," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's chief executive officer.

Financial details were not disclosed. The purchase agreement was done via Veolia's Hungarian subsidiary and the transaction is subject to obtaining the necessary authorisations and complying with regulations, the firm added.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Hungary was "among the first countries globally, in June 2020, to make a legal commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050" and plans to "phase out coal by 2030 at the latest".

Enter France

Hungary receives most of its energy resources from Russia: 75 percent of its natural gas, 80 percent of its oil and all of its nuclear fuel.

In July last year, Hungary received European Commission approval to amend contracts for new reactors at its nuclear power plant (NPP,) awarded nine years ago to Russia's Rosatom.

The agreement includes building two reactors with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts at Paks, which already has four reactors.



