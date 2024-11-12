Francesca Farago and Fiancé Jesse Sullivan Welcome Fraternal Twins

The couple announced that they have welcomed their twins — a girl and a boy — on Nov. 11

Paul Archuleta/Getty Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan have welcomed their twins!

The Too Hot to Handle alum, 31, and her TikTok star fiancé, 35, are officially parents to twins, a boy and a girl, they shared on social media Monday, Nov. 11.

Sullivan posted footage via Snapchat of the expectant parents arriving at the hospital. Earlier in the day, Farago used her Instagram Stories to advise her followers to stay tuned to her Snapchat as well for updates.

In Sullivan’s clip, he explained that the couple had been in Starbucks “thinking we had so much time” just before a nurse told them the twins would be born that same day, with Farago’s C-section happening “in 20 minutes.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 01, 2024.

According to Sullivan, “everything happened so fast,” but the proud parents and the hospital staff stayed positive during the lifechanging moment.

“I can’t believe they’re gonna be born today, it’s 11/11,” he said, adding that the nurse ran up to them to show her necklace, which read “444.” Sullivan pointed out that the nurse also told them they were admitted at exactly 4:44 p.m.

Francesca Farago/Snapchat Francesca Farago's Snapchat

Once the babies arrived, Farago shared details of their day on her Snapchat account, including her “plan of care,” which included “clear liquids, bedrest, breast feeding, pumping” and a “lactation consult.”

Although these are the first babies for the couple, Sullivan is already a parent to 16-year-old child Arlo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In March, the couple announced that Farago was pregnant.

They shared the happy news via a joint Instagram post, with Farago writing in the caption, "We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win."

Related: Pregnant Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Reveal Sex of Their Twins on the Way: 'And the Babies Are...'

"I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!" she continued.

"AHH IM PREGNANT!😭💫", she added.

Sullivan commented on the post: "I finally got her pregnant! So excited to be a dad to more world changers! 👶🏻👶🏻."

In April, Farago revealed to PEOPLE that the news was a "shock."

"It took me about a week to really know that it was true and get the positive blood test back from our doctor. I was just in shock," she recalled. "We were not expecting that. We thought it was going to be negative for sure, and then when we saw positive that early, we got a really early positive, we were like 'No.'"

Later that summer, Farago told PEOPLE how she was feeling during her second trimester as she attended the POSSE Pride Party held at The Viper Room in Hollywood.

"I am not sleeping, and I never sleep. I wake up every 30 minutes to pee, so," she said with a laugh. The mom-to-be, however, says that everything overall is "going good."

"There's a lot of scares and things you don't realize can happen when you're pregnant and a lot of things you're learning every day. But everything is going good and we're hoping that it continues to go good. I'm in my second trimester now, so I'm feeling super great," the Perfect Match star added.