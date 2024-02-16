Franchisees meet with Arizona Legislators to discuss concerns, hopes for industry

Reuters

A sexual assault charge against a former Exxon Mobil Corp executive was dropped after a suburban Houston grand jury declined to issue an indictment, an official of the Montgomery County, Texas, district attorney’s office said on Wednesday. David Russell Scott, 50, was the senior vice president in charge of Exxon’s multi-billion-dollar shale oil business when he was arrested on a sexual assault charge at a Magnolia, Texas, motel on Oct. 5. “The district court dismissed the complaint and information upon the state’s motion (on Tuesday), which motion was based on the absence of an indictment from the grand jury,” said Mike Holley, first assistant district attorney for Montgomery County, in an emailed statement.