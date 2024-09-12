Francine Batters New Orleans With Torrential Rain

Tropical Storm Francine brought heavy rain and hurricane-force wind gusts to metropolitan New Orleans on Wednesday, September 11.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Francine made landfall earlier on Wednesday in southern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane before it was downgraded to a tropical storm as it reached New Orleans.

Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi declared states of emergency and told residents to take shelter.

The video here, by X user Tyler Bridges, shows rain battering in New Orleans. Credit: Tyler Bridges via Storyful