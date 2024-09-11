Francine upgraded to a hurricane bringing dangerous storm surge to Gulf Coast

Hurricane Francine is set to make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing 'life-threatening' storm surge and hurricane force winds, prompting evacuations.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Grand Isle, among many other alerts including storm surge and tropical storm watches and warnings, as well.

As of Tuesday evening, Francine swirled about 560 km southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.

Baron - Francine current conditions Tuesday

Francine intensified to hurricane status under the influence of very warm waters in the western Gulf, as well as low vertical wind shear.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Francine is expected to be just offshore of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

After landfall, the centre is expected to move into Mississippi on Wednesday night or Thursday, the NHC says. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after landfall occurs.

Baron - Francine forecast track Sept 10

Anywhere from 100-200 mm of rain, with up to 250 mm locally possible, is likely from the coast of northeast Mexico northward along portions of the southern Texas coast, the far upper Texas coast, and across southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi into Thursday morning.

"This rainfall could lead to the risk of considerable flash and urban flooding," the NHC warns.

Baron - Francine rain

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will also cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the NHC adds. That water could reach as high as three metres in some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana.

Swells generated by Francine are affecting portions of the coast of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas. These swells are expected to spread across the northwestern and northern Gulf of Mexico coastline during the next day or so.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," says the NHC.

Baron - Francine storm surge

Impacts to Canada are looking less likely, with a strong ridge of high pressure protecting central and eastern Canada from the remnants.

There are currently two other areas in the Atlantic basin showing signs of probable development, as well, and will need to be monitored as the week wears on.

