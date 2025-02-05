Francis Scott Key Bridge to begin rebuilding after Baltimore collapse: See new design

Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
Nearly a year after Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) and Gov. Wes Moore have unveiled the new design of the historic wonder.

At a Tuesday news conference, Moore said the proposed redesign will honor the architectural integrity of the original bridge, which fell into the Patapsco River on March 26, 2024 after being struck by 984-foot container ship that lost power. A total of eight construction workers fixing potholes on the bridge fell into the river, killing six while the other two were rescued.

Moore said officials completed three out of four necessary objectives within 11 weeks after the collapse including locating the six victims, clearing the channel and reopening the Port of Baltimore.

"After completing those three directives, we set our focus on number four, rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge," Moore told reporters Tuesday. "This directive is not about nostalgia. This directive is about necessity because you cannot have a fully functioning Port of Baltimore, the gateway to America, without the Key Bridge."

The governor also applauded a broad bipartisan effort from Congress to pass a federal spending package in December that covers rebuilding costs.

See new Francis Scott Key Bridge design

The governor's office and the MDTA shared a digital rendering revealing what the Francis Scott Key Bridge is expected to look like.

"The original bridge was built using the most advanced industry standard and best materials available at the time. Our new bridge will also be constructed in accordance with the most advanced industry standards and the very best in infrastructure design," Moore said. "We are going to use the best materials available, and employ many Marylanders to build it."

Gov. Wes Moore revealed the new design of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River after being struck by vessel that lost power on March, 26, 2025.
Earlier this year, the Moore-Miller Administration proposed funding for a transformative project with real estate developer Tradepoint Atlantic. Moore said the project will increase the Port of Baltimore's container capacity by 70%, creating more than 8,000 jobs and generating over $1 billion in private investments.

The design and construction involved a collaborative effort between the MDTA and the Kiewit Infrastructure Company, which estimates the process will cost around $2 billion, according to CBS News.

The Maryland Transportation Authority revealed the new design of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River March, 26, 2025 killing six construction workers.
When will the Francis Scott Key Bridge reopen?

The construction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is expected be completed in 2028, Maryland Motor Truck Association Executive Vice President Armand Patella said at the news conference.

Pre-construction for the bridge began in January 2025 as MDTA officials surveyed the riverbed, collecting soil samples and examined around 1,100 nearby homes and businesses.

Last month, the state agency approved a $75 million Bridging Maryland Partnership for General Engineering Consultant services to assist with planning, engineering, construction and management, CBS News reported.

"We are going to continue to work together to cement Baltimore as a maritime hub for the East Coast and a maritime hub for this nation," Moore added. "This will be the place that the country will remember not just what resilience looks like, but what economic growth looks like."

