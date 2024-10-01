Frank Fritz, the 'bearded charmer' of 'American Pickers,' dies 2 years after stroke

Frank Fritz of "American Pickers" fame has died at 60.

In a joint statement provided to USA TODAY on Tuesday, reps for the History Channel and Cineflix Productions confirmed Fritz, who filmed "American Pickers" for "over a decade," died Monday.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The History Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away," the statement read. "We will always remember 'the bearded charmer' and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank's loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

Fritz's rep Bill Stankey told USA TODAY in a statement Tuesday that the ex-History Channel host was "an exceptional human being."

"He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met," Stankey said, adding that Fritz "was the anchor of American Pickers" and "he will be missed by his friends, family and fans."

Fritz's death comes two years after the "American Pickers" star was hospitalized after suffering an apparent stroke, with former co-star Mike Wolfe confirming the news on Instagram at the time. "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," Wolfe told fans, asking them to "please keep him in your hearts and thoughts" and adding a message to Fritz that he prayed "more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

"American Pickers" follows antique hunters as they travel around the country rummaging through junk yards and attics for historic gems for resale. The series first aired on the History Channel in 2010 with Fritz and Wolfe as co-stars. Fritz stopped appearing on the show during Season 21. Fritz was later replaced on the program by Rob Wolfe, the brother of Mike Wolfe.

Mike Wolfe remembers 'American Pickers' with Frank Fitz

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Wolfe mourned "with a broken heart" the loss of his longtime former co-star.

"I've know Frank for more then (sic) half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," he wrote. "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz needs 'time to heal' following stroke. Here's what we know.

Wolfe continued: "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."

The History Channel star added that the pair have "been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."

In July 2021, Wolfe confirmed Fritz would no longer appear on the show, writing that he would "miss Frank." While Wolfe described the pair's close relationship with Fritz then, his late co-star revealed to The Sun in July 2021 that he hadn't spoken to Wolfe in "two years" and that he "didn’t leave the show."

"I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came," Fritz told The Sun, adding that Wolfe knew his back "was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is."

At the time, Wolfe responded to the feud rumors, writing that, "I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show. Now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

Contributing: Edward Segarra, Elise Brisco, USA TODAY; Courtney Crowder, The Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Fritz dead: 'American Pickers' star previously had stroke