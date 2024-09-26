Frank Pierce, candidate for US House District 13 in NC, answers our questions

To help inform voters about the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Frank Pierce

District/seat: 13th Congressional District

County or counties represented: Caswell, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Person and parts of Granville and Wake.

Political party: Democrats

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 39

Campaign website: www.frankpierce4congress.com

Current occupation: Small business owner of a landscaping company

Professional experience: I am a small business owner and I have worked as a substitute teacher with the Wake County Public Schools.

Education: B.S. in General Studies from University of Mount Olive

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. I work with the North Carolina Foundation for Public School Children, coach youth baseball, and I am extremely proud of the Holiday Firefighters Meal, an organization I started with my wife. Through the organization we fed all 28 fire stations in Raleigh on Thanksgiving and Christmas this past year.

What would be your top priority if elected?

We need to invest in the future. One, by bringing back trade schools to provide alternatives to college for job training. To go along with the trade schools we need to invest in paid internships for high school students to learn a trade if that is the area they want to be in. We need to invest in early childhood education; the evidence is overwhelming on the difference it makes.

How would you describe the state of the economy and what would you do to improve it?

There are many factors within the economy that are strong. The stock market is at record highs, the unemployment rate is at record lows, but many Americans are still struggling with inflation and housing. Tax credits for small business and families offset by ensuring the wealthy paying their fair share in taxes will substantially improve our economy.

What should Congress do to ensure that it meets its deadline to fund the government?

The debt ceiling is an arbitrary measure to force Congress to do their job at gunpoint, figuratively speaking. The debt ceiling deadlines are products of our own creation and manipulated by those who benefit from the “theater” of politics. If we’re able to elect members of Congress who are about the work of the people then we won’t need these arbitrary ceilings to force ourselves to act.

Will you certify the results of the presidential election?

Certifying the election is a fundamental aspect of ensuring that we have a functioning democracy. Regardless of the results, respecting the will of the voters is tantamount.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I feel as if many times the Democratic Party takes rural areas and farmers for granted.

