Frankie Muniz Was ‘Nervous’ to Make New Thriller 19 Years After“ Malcolm in the Middle”: ‘Don’t Know If I Can Do This’ (Exclusive)

“I very rarely feel like I do a good job. I'm pretty hard on myself," Muniz tells PEOPLE about taking on the lead role in the new sci-fi thriller 'Renner'

Frankie Muniz is stepping out of his comfort zone in Renner.

The new sci-fi thriller, which opened in limited theaters on Friday, features Muniz, 39, as an internally conflicted computer genius — a departure from his past performances.

“I remember showing up to set and meeting the director and we were rehearsing a little bit and I was pretty nervous,” Muniz tells PEOPLE about taking on the role 19 years after starring in Malcolm in the Middle. “Once I got into it, I was like, ‘I don't know if I can do this.’ It was a weird emotion that I’ve never really had showing up to a set.”

Despite his initial uncertainty, Muniz says that after reading the script, he knew he couldn’t pass it up. “I remember when I got the script I was like, ‘All right, what’s this going to be?’ because I haven’t necessarily been pursuing acting,” says Muniz, who pivoted his career to become a race car driver and briefly co-hosted Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. "I remember reading the script and being like, ‘I’ve got to play that character.’ He goes through a crazy transition and evolves a lot throughout the movie.”

Though he acknowledges he's known as a “comedic actor,” Muniz reveals that he has always been drawn to more dramatic roles. “I’ve had a few things I’ve done that are more, I don’t want to call it dark, but more dramatic. And I’ve always really enjoyed that,” the star shares. “I think people think of me as a comedic actor. I was on a funny show, but if you actually watch the episodes back, I wasn’t funny. I was the dramatic guy on the show. I oddly feel comfortable doing the more dramatic things.”

Muniz admits that he worried the role would push him out of his comfort zone, but he quickly settled into it. “I remember getting ready to film going, ‘I'm about to embarrass myself’. But it just clicked in the moment and I'm really thrilled how it was,” he says about filming. “I very rarely feel like I do a good job. I'm pretty hard on myself, and I'm not saying I did a good job in this movie, but I was really happy every day I left the set."

“I wasn't actively looking for something that would be different from what I've done in the past," adds Muniz. "I'm happy, and I know people are worried about being typecast, but if I was known as Malcolm for the rest of my life, that's still pretty cool. It was an amazing show people loved. I'm not going to shy away from that, but at the same time, it is fun for me to do different types of projects, and I think this one will surprise people.”



