Frankie Muniz reveals why he is missing from two Malcolm in the Middle episodes

The actor, who played the title character in the sitcom between 2000 and 2006 revealed on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia, that he isn't in two of the 151 episodes because he had to take a stand against certain people's behaviour. "There were two episodes I'm not in. I walked off the set. Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful. Like they walked on pins and needles. I remember being so mortified by watching people afraid to stand up for themselves, I was like, 'Say something.'”