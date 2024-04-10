Franklin, review: Michael Douglas’s Founding Father socks it to the French and the Brits

Michael Douglas brings twinkly-eyed insouciance and gravel-voiced gravitas to the role of Benjamin Franklin - Rémy Grandroques/Apple TV+

“He’s 73, with an animal on his head,” notes one observer when clapping eyes on Benjamin Franklin – and Benjamin Franklin’s hat – upon his arrival in Paris. How then was this unlikely figure, for all his lightning bolts of inspiration, going to charm the supremely image conscious French court into buying into the American Dream?

Step forward Michael Douglas, gamely and gammily entering the period drama fray late in his career in Franklin (Apple TV+). It falls to Douglas to convince us over eight episodes that the politician, for all his physical frailty (he was a martyr to gout) and unkempt appearance was possessed of such scintillating wit, charm and bon mots that he single-handedly brokered an alliance that proved key into turning the United States from a bold idea into a global power.

That he almost does it is credit to a determinedly unshowy performance that stays grounded while those all around him are flying high on airs and graces. Though his mission is often kneecapped by a script that isn’t half as clever as it needs to be (lines such as “one man’s traitor is another man’s patriot” sound like they’ve been hewn from a fortune cookie), Douglas combines twinkly-eyed insouciance with gravel-voiced gravitas to prove that Franklin was the real deal.

So much so that you want to know rather more about him and rather less about the flotilla of characters that breeze in and out of a story that focuses entirely on Franklin’s eight-year stay in France. A dizzying succession of young French bucks with pomaded wigs litter the action, getting giddy on dreams of heroism as they turn the head of Franklin’s impressionable grandson, Temple (Noah Jupe), offering little more than irritating distraction.

The same could be said for Franklin’s rather cringe-making flirtation with the endlessly pouting Madame Brillon (Ludivine Sagnier), 40 years his junior, a liaison designed to demonstrate Franklin’s supposed animal magnetism. The chemistry just doesn’t spark.

Where Franklin does come to life is in the political power play that, while not exactly subtle – the key players are forever playing actual chess – does feel like eavesdropping on history being made. Thibault de Montalembert (the oily Mathias from Call My Agent!) excels as the scheming Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays adds a hint of Blackadder as a duplicitous doctor, while, best of all, Eddie Marsan plays John Adams as relentlessly dour, the polar opposite of Franklin’s easy charm.

There are fascinating side stories too, most notably the all too brief appearance of the cross-dressing Chevalier d’Éon, whose gender fluidity both scandalised and fascinated the Parisian elite. “I am a fact that does not yet have a name,” the Chevalier confides in Franklin, a line that had me putting in a request for a spin-off series.

But that was a mere titbit in a solidly structured if somewhat glacially paced slice of history. Be still your patriotic bones because Franklin (somewhat inevitably, as it’s told from an American perspective) sees both the French and the British come in for a fair amount of lampooning. Luckily, Douglas just about sells it.

Franklin is on Apple TV+ from Friday 12 March