‘Frasier’ Revival Not Moving Forward, CBS Studios Shopping for New Home After Two Seasons on Paramount+

After two seasons on Paramount+, the “Frasier” revival will not be moving forward, Variety has learned. CBS Studios will shop the series, which debuted in October 2023, around to other platforms.

The series, led by and executive produced by Kelsey Grammer, is a revival of the original series “Frasier,” a spinoff of “Cheers,” which aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and won 37 Primetime Emmys. The first season of the revival didn’t take home any statues but did land three nominations.

Despite being produced by CBS Studios, it doesn’t seem likely the revival would go to CBS, as they already have multiple comedies, including “The Neighborhood,” “Poppa’s House,” “George & Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Ghosts” and the just-announced spinoff of “The Neighborhood” in development. The original did air on NBC, which could rebuild a comedy block to try to bring back Must-See TV. They currently have comedies “Lopez vs Lopez,” “Happy’s Place,” “Night Court” and “St. Denis Medical.”

In 2023, Grammer told Variety he wanted a new and “sillier” version of the famous sitcom and was hoping to go “another 100 episodes at least.” He added, “There’s enough groundwork laid between these human beings; they are wonderful characters. I want to see where they go. And I want to see what happens to Frasier.”

In addition to Grammer, the comedy stars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris serve as showrunners with Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon as executive producers. Legendary director James Burrows returned to direct multiple episodes of the revival, which is produced by CBS Studios and Grammnet NH Productions and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

The first two seasons and the original “Frasier” are available to stream on Paramount+.

