Frasier revival returning for season 2

The long-awaited Frasier revival will be back for more laughs.

It was announced on Thursday (February 22) that the new version of the classic sitcom will officially be getting a second season on Paramount+ (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it," series star Kelsey Grammer said in a statement.

Paramount+ executive vice president Jeff Grossman formally announced the Frasier renewal: "Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television.

"The new series introduced Fraiser to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey’s truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We’re so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two."

The revival series originally went into development back in 2016, but didn't really shape up until producer and star Kelsey Grammer and his team came up with a way to reinvent the show.

Rather than simply bringing back the original cast, Kelsey moved Frasier from Seattle to Boston where his now-grown son Freddy (Oppenheimer's Jack Cutmore-Scott) is working as a firefighter.

Some classic characters from Frasier, and its forerunner Cheers, have made guest appearances — including Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier's ex-wife Dr Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin as his former radio producer Roz Doyle.

The newcomers included Only Fools and Horses legend Nicholas Lyndhurst and Steven Universe's Toks Olagundoye as Frasier's Harvard University colleagues Professor Alan Cornwall and Professor Olivia Finch, respectively.

One major change that many fans have noticed is that Frasier Crane's wardrobe has relaxed — from stuffy formal wear in the original show to trainers and jeans in the revival.

"I did think it was a natural progression for him, but also natural for me," the actor told Variety.

Frasier's first season is available to stream Paramount+.

