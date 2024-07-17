‘Frasier’ Revival Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Paramount+

Season 2 of the “Frasier” revival has set its premiere date at Paramount+.

The new season of the Kelsey Grammer-led series will premiere on Sept. 19 with its first two episodes. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The show will be available internationally on Paramount+ at a later date.

Grammer will return as Dr. Frasier Crane along with new cast members Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

In addition, Peri Gilpin will return in a recurring guest star role as Roz Doyle, while other previously announced guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Patricia Heaton and Amy Sedaris. Furthermore, Frasier will return to KACL in Seattle for one episode, which will feature Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton, and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

News of the premiere comes just after the show first season picked up three Emmy nominations–outstanding production design for a narrative program (half hour), outstanding cinematography for a multi-camera series (half hour), and outstanding picture editing for a multi-camera series.

The revival hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, with both also serving as executive producers. Grammer also executive produces along with Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon of Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows will return to direct two episodes of Season 2. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

