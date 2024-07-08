'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer says scripts for Season 2 of reboot 'rival anything' from original series

"It's really funny and they've hit their stride," Grammer said about the Paramount+ show

Kelsey Grammer at the IndieWire & Paramount + Consider This FYC Event at Studio 10 on June 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/IndieWire via Getty Images)

While Frasier fans wait for Season 2 of the rebooted series on Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer has teased that scripts for the upcoming season could be even better than the episodes of the original series. This comes after the first season of the show saw Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) return to Boston, working at Harvard, and reconnecting with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

"We're having a great time and the scripts, honestly they rival anything we ever did on the old show," Grammer told Yahoo Canada while discussing his new World War II film Murder Company. "So I'm very excited."

FRASIER -- "The Devil & Dr. Phil" Episode 21 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Harriet Sansom Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown & Patricia Heaton join 'Frasier' Season 2

So far, we know that the Season 2 of the Frasier reboot will add a number of new, and beloved, actors to the cast.

Harriet Sansom Harris is joining the show, reprising her role as Frasier's agent, Bebe Glazer, from the original series, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom will play Bebe's daughter, Phoebe. Frasier alums Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert are also set to return as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe and Gil Chesterton, respectively.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown will also appear on Season 2, playing the sister of Toks Olagundoye's character Olivia, and Amy Sedaris will also guest star on Frasier as therapist Dr. “Doc” Stathos.

Additionally, Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton will reunite with Grammer to play Holly, "a Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events" who Frasier finds "as alien as he does attractive," according to Deadline.

These new cast members will join returning stars including, Jess Salgueiro, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin.

Grammer, who is currently filming Frasier Season 2, described the new season as "as funny as it's ever been," specifically referencing the addition of the new characters.

"This new grouping of characters is wonderful. It's starting to gel," Grammer said.

"I stood back and watched as they all sort of took their curtain call at the first show and second show, I thought, 'They're really coming together.' It's really funny and they've hit their stride. Each character is now sort of fully realized. I mean when you go to Alan Cornwall, Nicholas Lyndhurst the actor, you just can't wait for what he's about to say, because you know it's going to be amazing."

'There are some things you've just got to pass on'

Whether on a TV show like Frasier, or a film like Murder Company, Grammer is always open to sharing information and collaborating with his younger costars.

"Whatever amount of information I have is readily accessible in almost any situation," Grammer said. "What will happen is, something will present itself and I'll ... start wax on like some sort of old fart."

"I have a great recall and if there's something that takes place, I'll usually come up with a little anecdote or a little story to tell that was the lesson I learned 50 years ago, whenever it happened. At whatever age I was . ... I always pass that stuff on. There are some things you've just got to pass on, because that's how you end up with a tradition. The next generation gets to pull it, gets to lift the load and carry it on. I try to give as much information as possible."