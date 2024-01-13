Frasier's Kelsey Grammer calls for original Cheers star to appear in reboot

Paramount

Frasier’s Kelsey Grammer has called for Cheers star Shelley Long to reprise her role as Diane Chambers on the reboot of the sitcom.

Long played Diane in the first five seasons of Cheers, later making a guest appearance in the series finale in 1993.

The actor subsequently reprised her role on two occasions for spin-off series Frasier, but Grammer has called for the star to make a return in the recent reboot of the classic show.

"I would like to see Diane come back," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via Entertainment Weekly). "[I would like to] put something to bed - [there could be] a nice thing between them.

"When I first got the role, the key to Frasier for me was that he loved her with his whole heart, that he loved with all of his being. And that actually defined who he is. He's been that way ever since. He just goes in wholeheartedly with everything - and that's what makes him funny."

Long wasn't the only cast member not to reprise their role in Paramount+'s reboot, with David Hyde Pierce recently ruling out a return as the titular character's brother, Dr Niles Crane, with the star saying: "I never really wanted to go back.

"It's not like I said, 'Oh, I don't ever want to do that again.' I loved every moment [but] I wanted to do other things. When we got into real talks about the reboot, I had just started on Julia and was working on [two] musicals.

"I just thought, 'I don't want to be committed to a show and not be able to do stuff like this.' I also thought, 'They don't actually need me.' Frasier has moved on to a new world. They have new characters... It's doing great and the new people they have are great."

Frasier streams on Paramount+.

