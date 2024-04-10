Fraudster claiming £500,000 for injury caught out after appearing on Jeremy Kyle

Patricia Rogers appears in a video walking with a stick which she then begins to carry, indicating it was not needed - City of London Police/Triangle News

A woman who tried to claim nearly £500,000 by exaggerating her injuries before appearing to walk unaided on The Jeremy Kyle Show stage has avoided prison.

Patricia Rogers, 25, made a civil claim for damages after being involved in a road traffic collision in 2014, which she claimed had left her unable to walk without a stick or crutches, City of London Police said.

Footage later gathered as evidence, including from appearances on the ITV chat show, showed Rogers was able to walk unaided for an extensive period of time.

Rogers made the claim worth £492,141 after she was a passenger in a car involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a policyholder from insurance company NFU Mutual, the force said.

She claimed that the collision had caused a back condition that severely disrupted her everyday life.

NFU Mutual gathered surveillance footage of Rogers on April 26 2021 after it noted inconsistencies in medical reports she used to support her claim.

Rogers attended a medical assessment the same day, and footage showed that she travelled to the appointment in a taxi and walked with a walking stick.

However, more footage from earlier that day showed Rogers walking her two dogs unaided for around 40 minutes, including holding one of their leads, with no obvious discomfort.

She also appeared as a guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2017 and 2018, where she walked, stood and ran across the stage unaided, police said.

During an interview on Nov 17 2021, Rogers was shown the footage and told officers that she could not use a walking stick because she was holding the lead.

She added that she had been able to walk around on The Jeremy Kyle Show unaided because she felt angry, which distracted her from the pain.

Rogers, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Sheffield Crown Court on Feb 2, City of London Police said.

Her 12-month prison term was suspended for 18 months, and she was ordered to pay £500 in compensation at the same court on Tuesday.