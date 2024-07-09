Fraudulent check leads to police chase in Oklahoma City
Fraudulent check leads to police chase in Oklahoma City
Fraudulent check leads to police chase in Oklahoma City
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
Bingwa Thomas, 72, from Kansas City, bought a cheap old house in Southern Italy’s Latronico, hoping that that Italy’s laid-back lifestyle will help him live longer.
The employee was working inside the Memphis fast food restaurant when police said the suspect drove through the drive-thru and argued with the worker.
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler are charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, authorities say
The child was hospitalized following the July 6 incident but is now in "good health," police tell PEOPLE
Police say a June brawl near Santa Monica Pier started after a vendor sexually battered several women.
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
The man allegedly texted his daughter that he killed her mother, police say.
Police found two men dead in the front yard of a Cahokia Heights home
A court in Moscow has ordered Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, to be arrested in absentia, her spokesperson said Tuesday.
The dog was recovered safely and returned to its owners
SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Three bodies were recovered Monday from British Columbia's Garibaldi Provincial Park where a trio of mountaineers went missing more than a month ago.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing and dismembering a transgender teenager he met through a dating app has been charged with murder and related counts.
Oklahoma is ranked 49th in education.
Gun violence is down across America this year but it peaks every summer and Chicago’s Fourth of July weekend bore the data out, with 109 people shot, including 19 fatally, police said in a Monday news conference.
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE — RCMP have made arrests after they say two girls were exploited in a human trafficking operation in southern Manitoba.