'Freak Accident' on Speedway Launches Car Over Safety Fence

Spectators and drivers walked away unharmed after a “freak accident” at a Speedway New Zealand event on April 5 sent one of the racing cars over a safety fence and into the spectator area.

Jason Gutteridge was organizing the broadcast of the annual Battle of the Streetstocks event in Dunedin for The Pits Media. His cameras captured how two cars collided, sending one flying over the safety barrier, towards spectators. Luckily, no one was hit.

Gutteridge described the crash as “a freak accident” and told Storyful he’d “never before seen” anything like it in New Zealand speedway motorsport.

Speedway New Zealand president Ricky Bolton told the Otago Daily Times that the driver whose car flew over the barrier was “shaken”, but that no one was harmed. The incident was being investigated, he said. Credit: Jason Gutteridge via Storyful