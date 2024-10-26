Freak out at fright nights galore this Halloween season on P.E.I.

Kiaya Schurman and Meaghan MacDonald dressed to kill at the Haunted Woods in Rice Point. (Christa Schurman - image credit)

Looking for a fun Halloween-themed event this weekend? Grab your boo or your little goblins and head out to a spooky walk, haunted house or terrifying film screening. Here's a sampling of what's available across P.E.I.

Stratford Spooktoberfest

Saturday and Sunday, check out some Stratford homes decorated for the spooky season. Spooktoberfest will provide a map of the houses on its event page.

On Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. there's a trick or treat trail through Cotton Park on Bunbury Road for kids under 10. Cost is $6 cash per child. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a haunted trail walk in Cotton Park for $10 cash per person – note that this one is not recommended for kids under 12.

The events are hosted by the Stratford Youth Centre. Check out their Facebook page for details and notes about weather-related cancellations.

Haunted Holland Drive

Haunted 43 Holland Drive is a project of couple Katy Halgren and Mark Green, who decorate her house and property every year as a fundraiser. This year, proceeds go to the Autism Society of P.E.I.

Also in Stratford, "scream with excitement" as you walk through a haunted display on Holland Drive and make a donation in support of the Autism Society of P.E.I.

The event runs Saturday through to Halloween night. On Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., the display will be adjusted for needs of anyone with autism. Details and times on the event's Facebook page.

Haunted Woods in Rice Point

The Haunted Woods on Nine Mile Creek Road in Rice Point get gory in support of the West River Community Fridge.

On Saturday only, there's a haunted woods walk at 136 Nine Mile Creek Rd. in Rice Point, a fundraiser for the West River Community Fridge. It's pay what you will, or bring donations of non-perishable food.

"Demons, witches, zombies, clowns and a serial killer or two will join you as you find your way through our dark and twisty maze," the event's Facebook page says. Scaredy cats and littles can walk through from 4:30 to 6 p.m. After sundown, the goblins will come out to play. Self-serve walk-throughs without the scares will also be available on Halloween.

Haunted Lighthouse and Trail

Firefighters and their families help raise money for the local fire department at the annual West Point Haunted Lighthouse and Trail.

The West Point Lighthouse and Museum calls itself one of the top 10 haunted places in Canada.

On Saturday, the attraction is open to families from 2 to 4 p.m. and older folks from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and proceeds support the local fire department.

Kids Halloween Hauntacular

What could be spookier at Halloween than an authentic village straight from the 1800s?

On Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m., visit Orwell Corner Historic Village in Vernon Bridge for its family Hauntacular presented by the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation.

Wear your costume and enjoy trick or treating from building to building. You'll also get storytelling in the haunted church, a display of creepy artifacts, games, a barbecue, wagon rides and a class in making potions.

Admission is $8 per person or $28 for a family pass. Visit peimuseum.ca for tickets.

Chief's Haunted Barn

The Chief's Haunted Barn in Scotchfort is being billed as 'bigger and scarier than ever.' Saturday night the attraction includes fireworks and a food truck and will be open until 10 p.m.

The Chief's Haunted Barn in Scotchfort has built up quite a spooky reputation the last few years. This year its event page says it's "bigger and scarier than ever."

It's open every night through Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. at 31 Kitpu Street on Abegweit First Nation at Scotchfort, near Mount Stewart. Saturday night will feature fireworks and a food truck on site, and hours will be extended to 10 p.m.

Admission is free with a non-perishable donation for the local food bank.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It's the Rocky Horror Picture Show movie night at This Ain't Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged! Play along.

Audience participation is encouraged Monday through Wednesday nights at The Guild in Charlottetown with a screening of the classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, presented by Charlottetown Burlesque and Pride P.E.I.

There will be prizes for best costumes and performances by burlesque dancers.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $20. Proceeds will support people living with HIV/AIDS on P.E.I.

Tickets and info on props to bring — rice, toast, confetti and more — are available on The Guild's website. The show is sold out but those who didn't snag a ticket can line up for overflow or no-show spots each night.

Halloween on Crescent Lane

The entrance to the terrifying trail portion of Halloween on Crescent Lane in Montague.

The neighbourhood of Crescent Lane in Three Rivers has come together this year to present a family-friendly walk on the street as well as a haunted walk behind the street — and the latter is "not for the faint of heart," its Facebook page says.

Saturday is the final night for the event, which goes from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is by donation — $5 per adult and $2 per child are suggested — and proceeds go to Inclusions East, an organization that supports Islanders in eastern P.E.I. with intellectual disabilities.

...Even more scares

Popular commercial ventures to visit also include The Haunted Mansion in Kensington, a Haunted Barn Tour at Venture Stables in Freetown, and the Route 6 Haunted Motel attraction in Cavendish.