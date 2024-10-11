'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8

Lindsay Lohan, pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, will star in the sequel to the 2003 hit "Freaky Friday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Disney shared a release date for the Freaky Friday sequel starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Freakier Friday will premiere in theaters Aug. 8.

Disney posted a photo Friday showing Lohan, 38, standing next to Curtis, 65, as each woman clutches her face, screaming in horror.

"TGIF," Disney captioned the photo.

Jamie Lee Curtis, pictured at the "The Last Showgirl" premiere September 6, says the "Freaky Friday" sequel is more emotional than the first movie. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Mark Harmon, seen at the fundraising special "Stand Up to Cancer " in 2018, will reprise his role in the upcoming "Freaky Friday" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis," an official synopsis reads. "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter."

Lindsay Lohan, pictured at the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 8, has a daughter of her own in the upcoming "Freaky Friday" sequel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description continues.

Curtis described the sophomore film as more emotional than the first.

"You now have a grandparent and a grandchild," Curtis told Good Morning America. "We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Freakier Friday will include much of the cast from the 2003 film including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Song, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.