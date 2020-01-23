Freakishly Obsessed With ‘Cheer’? Same! Here’s Where the Cast Is RN

From Cosmopolitan

If you spot a confused person in a giant hair bow face-planting her way around New York City, don’t worry—JoJo Siwa isn’t lost. It’s just me attempting to TUMBLE MY WAY TO A FIT BOD thanks to Netflix’s Cheer.

Assuming that you’re also obsessed, you likely have many questions about what the Navarro cheerleaders are up to circa right now. Questions like, Is Lexi okay???? and NO, REALLY, IS SHE OKAY? and Is the team even still cheering together? Most important, the world needs to know if there’s going to be a second season, because I WILL fly to Texas and audition if that’s what it takes to get another fix, so help me. Till then, let’s check in with our faves!

Morgan Simianer

Morgan is still cheering her way into everyone’s hearts, and her presence on social media gives us a little more insight into her personal life. And by that I mean she has a boyfriend and he looks like this:

Don’t worry, dude’s just a casual baseball influencer:

Morgan also appears to have graduated (congrats/yay/etc.!):

And it looks like, as a result, she briefly left Navarro? At least, based on this Instagram caption:

BUT! It seems like our girl is back in business, judging from her Instagram location tags:

And if cheering doesn’t work out, she can always turn to influencing:

Gabi Butler

Gabi was already an influencer when she joined Navarro’s team during Cheer, and she’s still Living! That! Life!

But these days, she appears to be cheerleading for Top Gun in Miami:

Here’s the thing though: Gabi also just posted this footage from Navarro’s practice....

It’s kinda hard to tell if this is old or new, but due to being thirsty for another season of Cheer, I’m gonna tell myself it’s new. Cool? Cool.

Oh, and for those wondering, Gabi fully knows her parents didn’t come off that great on Cheer, and she hit Twitter to defend them:

Something important that I need to share. If there is anything I want people to take away from this new show, it is my desire to see our cheer family and community be positive with each other, especially on social media. The world has too much hate already. Let's be different!❤ pic.twitter.com/DhhKWUlEXs — 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖎 𝕭𝖚𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖗 (@GabiButlerCheer) January 9, 2020

She has also recently opened up about her personal life and appears to be dating football player Jordan Brooks-Wess:

La’Darius Marshall

La’Darius is back! And from the looks of it, he juuust rejoined the team, which one hundred percent has me thinking season 2 is happening:









Before reuniting with Navarro, La’Darius appears to have been living in Jackson, Mississippi—and as of December, it looked like he thought he’d be staying there throughout 2020. At least, based on this Insta caption:









Lexi Brumback

Lexi’s ending on Cheer was completely heartbreaking and unexpected: She was kicked off the team after the police caught her with some “illegal stuff.” The whole thing was honestly pretty vague, but please be advised that her story actually has a happy ending. As of just a few days ago, Lexi was welcomed back to Navarro:

So how did this all go down? Lexi told PopSugar, “This past fall semester, I went to go to a different college and...I just didn’t feel at home, and I didn’t really feel like I had that family I did here in Navarro. My parents, as well as my old coaches, had reached out to Monica about me coming back and she was open about giving me a second chance. I came back and I’m really glad that I did. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

I COULD LITERALLY CRY RIGHT NOW.

P.S. Lexi also appears to be in a relationship and they’re very cute:









Jerry Harris

Okay, so Lexi’s cheer practice pic up top ^^ implies that Jerry is also back at Navarro, as does this picture from his ’gram:

Sooo I’m gonna go ahead and assume he is on the team and will be in season 2 (don’t mind me, just manifesting it into existence). Obviously, Jerry’s positive vibes are one of the best parts of Cheer—so if you want to throw some support his way, the GoFundMe page set up after his mom passed has been reactivated.



Allie Ross

Good news: Allie’s also cheering for Navarro’s 2020 season, and her baskets are truly top notch:

Allie doesn’t post too much about her personal life on Instagram, but follow her anyway for some majorly impressive skills that’ll hold you over until...wait for it...CHEER SEASON 2. (DON’T LET ME DOWN, NETFLIX.)

