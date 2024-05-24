Fred Cowgill waves goodbye one-last time after 38 years at WLKY
NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Like Kendrick said: Freaky a** kings need to stay they a** inside.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito neighbour Katy Perry has won a major victory regarding her mansion in the exclusive Californian area
King Charles’s niece wore a pink satin dress to the Buckingham Palace garden party but it was her feet that made headlines
The father of three shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
Elizabeth Hurley is known for her head-turning photoshoots and the glamorous model made sure to command attention with her latest daring social media post
The actress donned a head-turning fiery red Mugler mini dress paired with matching pointed-toe stilettos
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."
Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins have a very close friendship and on Thursday the model shared a fabulous video montage for the Hollywood star's 91st birthday. See video.
The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together earlier this month
The couple is parents to daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10
Please, don't be that person.
Survivor 46 came to dramatic end with 29-year-old Kenzie Petty $1 million richer after being crowned the Sole Survivor, winning over Charlie Davis.
Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. Despite being located on a huge 600-acre estate, the living is surprisingly cosy…
Celebrities flocked to the South of France for the prestigious film festival wearing some head-turning fashions.
The 'Stranger Things' star and the model, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, tied the knot, PEOPLE has learned
Reflecting 25 years after the 'Home Improvement' finale, the actor says there's a reason the sitcom that co-starred Tim Allen isn't part of the 90s nostalgia wave: 'It's about his politics.'
The music icon, 78, performed a four-song set, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," at the amfAR Gala in France
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman shared the news on his Instagram
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt be celebrating their close friend, Misan Harriman, as the acclaimed photographer revealed a portrait of the couple would become a part of the National Portrait Gallery