Fred Sirieix helps rescue pets find their perfect matches

Mars data also shows that 362 million cats and dogs are homeless worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for increased pet adoption efforts Ahead of Mars' first ever Global Adoption Weekend (11th - 13th October), Fred Sirieix plays matchmaker at Battersea, connecting prospective adopters with their perfect rescue cats Battersea is currently experiencing the highest number of cats needing its help in the last five years Mars recently released findings from the Mars Global Pet Parent Study, a survey of 20,000 pet parents across 20 countries, which revealed that only 11 per cent of dog owners and 17 per cent of cat owners globally adopt from shelters. A staggering 362 million cats and dogs are homeless worldwide, revealing a heartbreaking reality: that for every two pets with a home, there is one without. So, much-loved TV host, Fred Sirieix, has taken a heartwarming detour from his usual matchmaking duties. Instead, he has been dedicating his efforts to raising awareness of pet adoption and pairing some of the adorable furry residents at leading animal welfare-charity, Battersea, with perfect new com’pet’ible families. In another recent poll conducted by Mars , 66 per cent of Brits said they believe people often choose pets based on superficial traits such as age and appearance, rather than considering the animal's temperament or whether the pet would be compatible with their long-term lifestyle. More than half of respondents confessed that age (59%) and breed (58%) are some of the most important things they would consider before getting a pet. As a result, many prospective owners overlook meaningful qualities like personality and compatibility, leaving countless deserving animals without forever homes - particularly cats. Although the global pet parent survey by Mars reveals cat ownership is more common than dog ownership globally, UK rescues are currently struggling with an influx of cats coming into their care.