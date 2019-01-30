Freddie Flintoff describes David Haye as a 'bully' for repeatedly punching Jack Whitehall on 'A League Of Their Own'

Freddie Flintoff has described boxer David Haye as a ‘bully’ for beating up Jack Whitehall on an episode of A League Of Their Own.

During a segment on the show, Whitehall was placed inside a massive punchbag which Haye continuously hit, and at one point he even punched the comedian in the chest, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Flintoff laughed and clapped along at the time, but he has since described the moment as “disgusting”.

In his latest book ‘Do You Know What?’, the former England cricketer wrote: “When Haye was a guest on A League of Their Own, he had beaten Jack Whitehall up, which I thought was disgusting. As you know, I hate bullies.

“The segment was meant to be a bit of fun, but they put Jack inside a heavy bag and Haye hammered him, even hit him in the head at one point.

“I was sat there fantasising about fighting him. He would have killed me, but I would have had a bloody good go,” Flintoff wrote.

Prior to getting in the punchbag, Whitehall mocked Haye for blaming his loss to Wladimir Klitschko in 2011 on his broken little toe.

Whitehall said: ‘You don’t punch with your toe. That’s like Chris Hoy losing a cycling race and going, ‘Oh, I’m really sorry I had a poorly ear’. Bull****. Grow up.”

Host James Corden introduced the game with the objective being for each team to land as many punches as possible on Whitehall.

Haye was brought in for the segment to replace Flintoff who had injured his shoulder during his brief stint in professional boxing.

After taking the punches, Whitehall laughed off the pain and said: “I would’ve had him if it wasn’t for my toe.”

Flintoff is now set to become one of the new hosts of Top Gear, alongside comedian Paddy McGuinness, and has said that he was happier to land the job than his first England cap.

