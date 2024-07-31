Freddie Flintoff makes rare comments about near-fatal Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff has made rare comments on the near-fatal crash that left him with significant facial injuries.

The former cricketer was involved in a “horrifying” accident while filming Top Gear in December 2022, which led to the BBC delaying the motoring show for the “foreseeable future”, saying it would be “inappropriate” to continue.

In September 2023, Flintoff made his first public appearance since the crash at the England cricket team’s opening one-day international against New Zealand.

Flintoff since agreed a financial settlement with the corporation’s commercial branch BBC Studios worth £9m and has been busy filming a new TV project, titled Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams.

The TV star addressed the accident in a new trailer for the series. At one stage, the camera focus on Flintoff’s scars as he says: “Something happened that’s changed my life forever.”

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, which will start thi summer, sees the retired cricketer head to India to shoot with the Lancashire Cricket Academy, who are on tour.

The BBC said of the series: “Two years in the making, this is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn’t happen.”

Freddie Flintoff makes rare statements on ‘horrifying’ crash (BBC)

A source told The Sun about his appearance on the show: “This will be a huge comfort to his fans because it shows he’s healing well and returning to two of his greatest passions – sport and television.

Flintoff, whose real name is Andrew, was reportedly filming a car review at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, home of the Top Gear test track, when the horrific crash happened.

According to reports, Flintoff’s open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car flipped and slid along the track when he was driving at high speed. He and a crew member in the passenger seat were wearing helmets, but Flintoff suffered facial injuries and several broken ribs.

It’s also been reported that an “apprehensive” Flintoff had raised safety concerns ahead of the stunt-gone-wrong, “questioning whether or not it was OK, given the vehicle and conditions on the track”.

Earlier this year, a BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “In March we concluded our investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and continue to support him with his recovery. A health and safety review of the show is underway, in line with our procedures.”