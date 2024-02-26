Freddie Mercury’s London mansion up for sale for £30m – but you can’t see the listing

Mercury pictured in 1977 with Mary Austin, to whom he bequeathed his Londom residence - Terence Spencer/Popperfoto

Freddie Mercury’s home is for sale but the property listing is only available to those with at least £30 million to spare.

There is no online listing for Garden Lodge in Kensington, which was Mercury’s residence for three decades before his death in 1991.

The layout and square footage remain undisclosed for the sake of privacy, according to the estate agent, Knight Frank. Only two photographs of the interior are to be released, showing a portion of the entrance hall and a corner of the yellow-painted dining room.

Offers are invited in excess of £30 million.

The Queen star bequeathed the house and everything in it to Mary Austin, his closest friend, who moved in shortly after his death. She sold the contents at auction in September 2023 and is now selling the west London property.

“It was really only ever my house in name only,” Ms Austin told Bloomberg. “I had worked on the house with him and for him, and it will always be his. It was his dream, it was his vision.”

Ms Austin, 72, said of her decision to sell up: “The auction was enormous. And I wasn’t sure how I would feel at this moment. But I realised the time had come.”

She has been living alone in the house since her two children grew up and moved out.

The Queen singer at the home in Holland Park in 1975 - Ian Dickson/Redferns

In order to deter fans from posing as potential buyers, Knight Frank will vet applicants to check they have sufficient funds to purchase the property. Only then will they share further details and arrange viewings.

A spokesperson said: “A decision has been made not to put details online for privacy reasons. And we have processes in place when it comes to interested parties.”

One feature missing from the mansion is the green door in the eight-foot high wall around the property. It was covered in graffiti by fans following Mercury’s death and was among the lots sold at Sotheby’s last year, fetching £412,750.

Mercury bought the neo-Georgian house in 1980. It has a double-height drawing room, which housed the grand piano on which the singer wrote Bohemian Rhapsody, and a minstrel’s gallery redesigned as a bar, library and music centre.

The dining room was painted a bright yellow, evoking Mercury’s childhood in Zanzibar and India, while the sitting room had Japanese influence.

The house’s eight bedrooms include a principal suite entered through an “extraordinary” art deco dressing room with floor to ceiling mirrors where Mercury once stored his many stage costumes alongside his everyday clothes.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Austin said that the Queen star told her: “I’ve left you the house because you would have been the woman I would have married, and by rights this would all have been yours anyway.”

Mercury and Ms Austin had a six-year relationship and remained close after their split, with the singer referring to her as his “common-law wife”. He once said: “The only friend I’ve got is Mary, and I don’t want anybody else.”

The house was built in 1907 for Cecil Rea and Constance Halford, the married artists, and later owned by Peter Wilson, the Sotheby’s chairman. Mercury bought the property from a member of the Hoare banking family, offering the asking price on the spot.

The house in Kensington was Mercury's residence until his death in 1991 - Ian Dickson/Redferns

Ms Austin oversaw the house’s refurbishment on Mercury’s behalf. She moved in 10 months after his death and lived there with her two children from another relationship.

She described the property as “the most glorious memory box”.

Recalling the day that she accompanied Mercury to view it in 1980, Austin said: “It was a summer day, children were playing in the garden, and I was behind Freddie as we came in. It was so quiet and so peaceful, and that continued through the house.

“Freddie went outside and said ‘tell them to take it off the market. I’ll give them the asking price now.’”

Ms Austin added: “The press had been pursuing him to come out, and he wouldn’t, and why should he? And this gave him the wonderful feeling that he could create and live and be private here.

“Freddie had an absolute vision for the garden. Kyoto Gardens was what came to mind – he wanted to recreate that tranquil environment.”

Austin said she first thought of selling the house 25 years ago but decided she was not ready to part with it. She hopes the buyer will appreciate its history and not demolish the property to build something modern in its place.

“The last thing you want is for someone to say ‘yes, I’ll buy it’ and exploit it, and demolish it,” she said. “This is unique and has its beauty, and I know it has a purpose for someone – it did for Freddie.”

But she added: “Once you’ve sold, you’ve sold. You can’t hold on to the past forever, I suppose. I’ll be leaving with it very warm in my heart.”

