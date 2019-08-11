Fredericton's Karate Kate wins silver at Pan Am Games

Fredericton's Kate Campbell won silver in karate at the Pan American Games in Peru on Saturday.

She hopes that will improve her chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games next year.

Campbell lost in the finals in Lima to a Brazilian athlete she had defeated at the Pan American Karate Championships earlier this year.

"It's a little bit of a disappointment, I definitely thought I had that," said Campbell.

Campbell had all her bouts in one day, and her success in the round-robin qualified her for the semifinals.

This is Campbell's second Pan Am Games silver medal. She placed second in the same event four years ago in Toronto.

"It's pretty surreal," she said. "This year has been completely crazy with travelling and going to different events.

"I would've liked to include a gold into that overall tally but, honestly, it's no small accomplishment to have done what I did. I think it's the right pathway to, hopefully, qualify eventually for Tokyo 2020."

Increased intensity

Next year will be the first for karate in the Olympics. Campbell said this has amplified the intensity and number of athletes competing in the sport.

"There's a lot on the line and there's a lot at stake," said Campbell. "The contact had gone up a little bit and I definitely took a few cracks to the face."

Randy Rix, Campbell's coach in New Brunswick, said the silver medal helps, but there is still a lot of work to do for Campbell to qualify.

"It will benefit," he said. "The qualification is very long and complicated, for sure. I think gold would've been much better, but certainly we'll take a silver."

Rix said there are a number of ways to qualify. Campbell can qualify by ranking first in her division by the World Karate Federation, success at continental championships like the Pan Am Games, and through a qualifying tournament set to take place in a few months.

"The key is to keep going and keep winning," said Rix.

Campbell's next major competition will be in September in Tokyo.