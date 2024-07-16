Free health fair held Saturday

Latest Stories
- BBC
Thomas Matthew Crooks: What we know about the Trump attacker
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
- People
Father and Daughter Found Dead at National Park After Running Out of Water While Hiking in Extreme Heat
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
- People
85-Year-Old Shocks Fishing Tournament Crowd by Allegedly Opening Fire on Son, Killing Him: Police
Troy Eaton, 60, was fatally shot at a bait shop on family property in front of dozens of witnesses Friday, July 12
- The Canadian Press
Signs of trouble at Trump rally were evident in minutes before gunman opened fire
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
- The New York Times
Colombia Faces a New Problem: Too Much Cocaine
CANO CABRA, Colombia — For decades, one industry has sustained the small, remote Colombian village of Cano Cabra: cocaine. Those who live in this community in the central part of the country rise early nearly every morning to pick coca leaf, scraping brittle branches, sometimes until their hands bleed. Later, they mix the leaves with gasoline and other chemicals to make chalky white bricks of coca paste. But two years ago, the villagers said, something alarming happened: The drug traffickers who
- BBC
Instagram influencer jailed for trafficking and slavery
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
- CBC
Lethbridge police issue tickets during Hells Angels gathering, Street Machine event
The Lethbridge Police Service issued 194 tickets and made a dozen arrests in response to a couple of events that brought an influx of people and vehicles into the southern Alberta city over the weekend.One was a gathering of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and its supporters, who were in town to celebrate the opening of a new Lethbridge clubhouse. The other was the annual Street Machine Weekend, a celebration of cars and car culture.Police monitoring of the Street Machine event resulted in 10 a
- The Canadian Press
Boston lawyer once named 'most eligible bachelor' is sentenced to 5-10 years for raping 21-year-old
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape.
- People
Dad, 41, Dies After Saving 2 Kids from the Mississippi River: ‘True Hero’
"He was my rock and did so much for anyone and everyone he knew," said Cody Jay Pope's partner, Cheryl Holzknecht
- CBC
Man who orchestrated and recorded Saskatoon riverbank sexual assault sentenced to 8.5 years
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
- LA Times
Baby boy allegedly shot by father is now dead along with brother, mother and grandparents
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
- Global News
Man known as 'balaclava rapist' granted full parole
The man known as the "Balaclava Rapist" has been granted full parole as he serves three consecutive life sentences. Larry Takahashi, 71, has been living in Vancouver since he was granted day parole in 2016. Jasmine King reports.
- BBC
'Serial killer' arrested after bodies found in Kenya dump
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
'Unbelievable': Metro Detroit voters react to attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
- People
Attorney for Hutchins Family Says Alec Baldwin “Rust” Case Dismissal 'Strengthens Our Resolve to Pursue Justice' in Civil Case
Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped on July 12
- LA Times
Copa América chaos hits Los Angeles, with massive brawl during game
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.
- The Canadian Press
Quebec RCMP seize 63 kilograms of cocaine stashed inside grand piano, arrest four
MONTREAL — Quebec RCMP say they seized 62.7 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the walls of a grand piano during searches in the Lanaudière region and the Sherbrooke, Que., area. They arrested four people on July 12 allegedly involved in a conspiracy to import and traffic the drugs, following a tip from Homeland Security Investigations, a United States law enforcement agency. RCMP say they also seized $10,000 in cash and several electronic devices. The four arrested are Billy Donais Cadieux, 26, of
- PA Media: UK News
Four died in crash after stolen BMW drove on wrong side of road, inquest told
Three young men were killed when the car they were in ploughed into a vehicle driven by a ‘devoted’ mother on the A63 near Hull.
- CBC
Kamloops RCMP continue search for Alta. man swept away by river
Police in Kamloops, B.C., say the search continues for an Alberta man lost in the North Thompson River.Kamloops RCMP say officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. PT on Friday near a sports complex after a man was reportedly "swept away" by the river. Police say 50-year-old Stan Cappis and a friend jumped into a fast-moving portion of the river to rescue two young people who got caught by the river's current. Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says Cappis's friend and the youths made it to shore, but C
- People
Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Recycling Facility Shortly After Father Found Dead in 'Nearby City'
Ellie Lorenzo, 3, was reported missing by her mother in Fremont, Calif., after she learned the girl’s father was found dead, police said