Free licences, training to encourage first-time P.E.I. hunters

First-time hunters on P.E.I. can now receive the required hunter safety training course and hunting licences for free — thanks to the provincial government and conservation organizations.

Resident Island hunters are required to hold a valid hunter safety training certificate to purchase their annual hunting licences.

"For this year what we have done, we are offering a complimentary licences and complimentary ... hunter safety education to first-time entrants into the program," said Brad Potter, manager of the Fish and Wildlife section for P.E.I.

Any resident who is interested in getting into hunting and has not previously held certification is eligible, Potter said.

The potential savings could be as high as $70 per person.

"There are many barriers to hunting or becoming a hunter or participating in other consumptive wildlife activities," Potter said.

"It is something that we do have control over and can action right now as opposed to other barriers which are long-term and are a bit harder to tackle right now."

Removing barriers for first-time hunters

The department issues approximately 2,000 licences a year, Potter said, with many other residents holding valid hunting certificates but not actively hunting each year.

Potter said the province worked with several conservation and hunting organizations to make the necessary changes to allow the free offerings.

The Delta Waterfowl Foundation is one of the organizations that asked for the move.

"It was a proposal that we presented to them about a year ago," said John Clements with the foundation.

"It's to encourage new young and new-to-the-sport hunters to come into the program so it is a try it before you buy it deal."

The program would also be a chance to encourage newcomers to the country to get outdoors said Clements.

As someone who was a game warden and chief conservation officer on P.E.I. for many years, Clements said he was pleased the province was removing barriers for first-time hunters.

Youth between the ages of 12-17 are also invited to take part in the annual Youth Hunting Workshop Saturday, September 8th at the Charlottetown Trap and Skeet Club.

Things like waterfowl and wetland identification, archery, wildlife conservation and the safe use of firearms will be taught to the registered participants.

Working to get more people outdoors

"In this digital age, people have become more and more disconnected from our natural world," said Potter.

"Hunting is a tradition on Prince Edward Island and hunters are and have been strong conservation supporters of wildlife habitat programs so if we can instill in that conservation ethic into the youth of today, I think it's important."

The annual Youth Waterfowl Day for young hunters to be mentored by more seasoned hunters will be on September 15th.

The annual hunting and trapping summary for 2018 is expected to be available early in September.

