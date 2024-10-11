Free Mar-a-Lago lodging for displaced Trump voters? No, that's baseless | Fact check

The claim: Displaced Trump supporters can get free shelter at Mar-a-Lago, other properties

An Oct. 9 X post (direct link, archive link) claims former President Donald Trump is offering a unique form of assistance to supporters affected by a natural disaster.

"BREAKING: Trump offers free lodging at any of his time-shares – including Mar-a-Lago – to all displaced trumpers (sic) as Milton approaches," reads text in a screenshot included in the X post.

The post's caption reads, “If you’re a Trump voter and near the path of Hurricane Milton, go directly to Mar-a-Lago at 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL for free shelter."

It was reposted more than 3,000 times in two days. Other versions of the claim spread widely on X and Threads.

Our rating: False

The claim is baseless. Trump has not made any public statements offering free housing to supporters impacted by the hurricane.

Mar-a-Lago unscathed by hurricane, but no evidence it's a shelter

The claim came on the day Hurricane Milton swept through Florida, adding to the death toll and damage the state suffered from Hurricane Helene two weeks prior. Trump's famed Mar-a-Lago estate is in Palm Beach, Florida, which suffered only minor damage from Hurricane Milton.

But the claim that Trump supporters can seek shelter at the property, or other Trump properties, is baseless.

The screenshot shown in the X post excluded a notable disclaimer at the bottom of the original post.

“Note: Let’s see how Trump likes it when misinformation flows his way for a change,” reads a line at the bottom of the X post. Many other versions of the claim also included such a disclaimer.

Trump did not mention any such offer on Truth Social in the days before the claim was originally posted, nor did he mention it when he referenced Hurricane Milton during an Oct. 9 rally or in an Oct. 10 video he shared addressing Florida residents.

There are no credible news reports about Trump offering to house those displaced by the hurricane.

One of Trump's Florida properties, Trump National Doral Miami, hosted more than 200 linemen from the Florida Power & Light Company just prior to Milton’s arrival, according to Eric Trump’s Oct. 9 X post.

“Enjoy the rooms – they are the best in Florida!” Trump wrote in the post. “Be safe!”

USA TODAY has debunked an array of claims regarding the Florida hurricanes, including false assertions that Trump only pledged 3% of Hurricane Helene fundraiser proceeds to victims, that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tours of hurricane damage blocked rescue efforts in North Carolina and that Americans affected by Hurricane Helene receive “only $750” in aid.

USA TODAY reached out to Trump's spokespeople, Mar-a-Lago and several users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Snopes and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

