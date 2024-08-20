Free mental health services for high school students
Free mental health services for high school students
Free mental health services for high school students
"I think they're growing up too fast."
"As a Minnesotan, I saw how hard Walz worked to help students with things like free meals."
"They handed me more cash and asked whether I would be willing to donate my body after I died to a medical study."
Todor Merdjanov spent one month at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang in 2013. He wants more people to know what the country is like from the inside.
People age quickly in two bursts during middle and later life, according to new research that highlights the "nonlinear" timeline of ageing.
California's FLiRT-fueled COVID surge is continuing to spawn infections at a dizzying rate, with coronavirus levels in wastewater reaching some of the highest levels seen since 2022.
"Boy Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel has revealed she is battling breast cancer.
A mum was "shocked" when her disabled daughter took her first steps at the age of 18 - after being told she'd never walk. Karen Tilley, 43, was told her daughter, Josselin, would spend the majority of her life in a hospice, and may never read, talk or walk. She was born with CHARGE syndrome - a rare genetic condition which affects many areas of the body and causes a wide range of birth defects, like heart defects, hearing loss and immune system problems. Karen noticed Josselin was missing "all" her milestones - and a doctor referred her to a geneticist, who diagnosed her with CHARGE after a blood test when she was three months old. Doctors warned Karen that Josselin may "never" be able to walk, talk or read.
Doctors urge people who are experiencing respiratory problems to see a medical professional who can check their symptoms and test to determine what their illness is.
Fernando Cluster and his wife Melindinda have accused Emory University Hospital Midtown, in Atlanta, of negligence following the mishap in November 2022
Paying for college is costly, and unfortunately, so is falling for this scam.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit turned 51 on Monday, but what do you know of the Norwegian royal's health battles? Here's all you need to know
A special report from The Seattle Times.
Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed she sometimes sleeps 13 hours a night while on her Guts World Tour. Can too much sleep be bad?
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts.
Danni Cooper was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder (FND) – a condition that causes problems with the brain sending and receiving information. Credit: SWNS
The move comes after the school tossed hundreds of books, many of which contained LGBTQ+ themes, in the trash.
Obtaining an abortion has become financially, legally and logistically more difficult. | Opinion
The WHO just declared mpox to be a global health emergency—but will it cause a lockdown or pandemic, like COVID-19? Here's what doctors want you to know.
Parents say the cost of clothing with school logos runs into hundreds of pounds.