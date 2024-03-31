Wells: Free nature walks to help neuro-divergent people

An autistic woman said nature has helped her be "more mindful" after taking part in a wellbeing course.

Somerset Wildlife Trust and Diverse UK offer free nature walks and activities at the Bishop's Palace Gardens in Wells for neuro-divergent people.

Helen from Chard, who is autistic, took part in the course and said it "really helped".

"I was going through quite a stressful time and I was just able to be mindful," Helen said.

The course offers different activities at the gardens, including walks, mindfulness exercises and making nature crafts such as birdfeeders.

"Each week was different. Just being there and being out in nature really helped," Helen explained.

"I enjoyed the robins. I was trying to get a robin to feed from my hand.

"I wasn't thinking about anything else that was going on in my life."

Layla Carter from Diverse UK, who run the course, added: "I love that nature is so accessible to everyone and the healing affects it has on people."

The course is for anyone who is neurodivergent, such as autism, ADHD or dyslexia, and people who are self diagnosed can also attend.

The next course will start on 9 May.

