Free refills of sugary drinks could be banned in Wales to encourage ‘healthy choices’

Free refills of sugary drinks could be banned in Welsh cafes and restaurants as part of a push to encourage “healthy choices”.

Eluned Morgan, Wales’s health minister, has launched a consultation on a number of measures which the Labour-run government wants to see made law at the end of next year.

The regulations would apply to foods and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar, and affect popular fizzy drink promotions at restaurant chains including Nando’s and Five Guys.

Buy-one-get-one-free offers on certain products would also be banned under the proposals.

Supermarkets would be prohibited from placing high-fat products in certain locations, including shop entrances and checkouts, as well as advertising them on web homepages.

Ms Morgan said: “Over 60 per cent of the population is living with obesity or [is] overweight. We know that obesity and being overweight is associated with many physical and mental health problems across our life course.

‘Healthier choices’

“I intend for this to be the first in a package of measures to improve the health of our food environments across Wales and to support the public to live healthier lives. As a nation, the food choices we are led to make contain too many calories and are too high in fat, sugar and salt.

“We want to support individuals to make healthier choices by restricting the promotion of these types of foods and by encouraging the promotion of healthier products.”

The consultation said regulations would come before the Senedd as draft laws later this year, followed by a 12-month transition period before they come into force by the end of 2025.

The measures were condemned on Monday as a “nanny knows best” approach that risks hurting consumers amid ongoing cost of living pressures.

‘Nanny knows best’ approach

Richard Tice, the Reform MP for Boston and Skegness, said: “Basically, Labour is trying to take on the role of parents. The simple answer is parents need to take responsibility for their children, not an incompetent, failing Welsh Labour who should focus on running their health service and schools properly.”

Greg Smith, the Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, added: “This is typical Labour – nanny knows best.

“When people want help with their bills, you would have thought that a government that purports to be on the side of people would actually enable them to get the best deals at the till or in cafes and restaurants.”

The UK Government had considered its own proposals to ban two-for-one junk food deals under Boris Johnson but the proposals have since been delayed until at least next year.

Rishi Sunak had previously hinted at his discomfort over the policy, which was initially part of an anti-obesity push launched by Mr Johnson during the pandemic.